លោក កឹម សុខា៖ ភាព​គ្មាន​កំហុសជា «យុត្តិធម៌​ក្នុងចិត្ត»

កម្ពុជា
16 មករា 2020
វីអូអេខ្មែរ

លោក កឹម សុខា មេដឹកនាំ​បក្សជំទាស់ បាន​ផ្ដល់បទ​សម្ភាសខ្លីដល់VOA នៅព្រឹក​ថ្ងៃព្រហស្បតិ៍​នេះ មុនពេល​លោក​ធ្វើដំណើរ​ទៅសាលា​ដំបូង​រាជធានី​ភ្នំពេញ ដើម្បីចូលរួម​សវនាការ​ថ្ងៃទីពីរ លើ​សំណុំរឿង ដែល​លោក​ត្រូវបាន​ចោទបទ «ឃុបឃិតជាមួយរដ្ឋបរទេស» កាល​ពីថ្ងៃទី១៦ ខែមករា ឆ្នាំ២០២០។

  1. so socheath says:
    January 16, 2020 at 11:53 am

    ​តើកឹមសុខាចង់និយាយអំពីអ្វី?
    ភាព​គ្មាន​កំហុសជា យុត្តិធម៌​ក្នុងចិត្ត​ ?(បទ​សម្ភាសខ្លីដល់VOA)
    ​អញ្ចឹងមិនមាន​ន័យថា កំហុសគឺ​ពីកម្មផល​ ?
    ​What Kem Sokha wants to talk about ?
    Innocence is justice in mind?
    So, that doesn’t mean that mistakes are from karma

