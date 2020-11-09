ការប្រកាសចូលស្រុករបស់បក្សប្រឆាំង៖ តើជាយុទ្ធសាស្ត្រថ្មី តែលទ្ធផលចាស់ដូចមុនឬ?

ព្រឹត្តិការណ៍កម្ពុជាប្រចាំថ្ងៃ
09/11/2020 – 04:01
ដោយ៖ អ៊ឹង ប៊ុនថន
RFI
ថ្ងៃនេះ! កាលពីមួយឆ្នាំមុន ក្រុមមេដឹកនាំអតីតគណបក្សសង្គ្រោះជាតិដែលកំពុងនៅក្រៅប្រទេសបានប៉ុនប៉ងវិលចូលស្រុកវិញតែមិនបានសម្រេច។ គំរប់ខួបមួយឆ្នាំ ក្រុមអ្នកនយោបាយបក្សប្រឆាំងដដែលបានប្រកាសជំហរថាពួកគេនឹងវិលចូលកម្ពុជាឲ្យទាល់តែបាននៅពេលខាងមុខ តែពួកគេមិនប្រកាសពេលវេលាជាក់លាក់ឡើយ ព្រោះតែបទពិសោធន៍កាលពីលើកមុន។ តើនេះជាយុទ្ធសាស្ត្រថ្មី តែលទ្ធផលចាស់ដូចមុនឬ?
please think about this>>> how can Cambodian be peace if the other party can not even come in their country?? I knew HUN SEN the dictatorship that leaded this poor nation for so many decade can not even obey his own constitution that set up by PARIS peace agreement . we knew the whole story about Cambodia was the influent from Vietnamese policy got into this sad nation .the Vietnamese communist leadership always keep their policy alive that was take this poor nation under their control that right you can see HUN SEN was so evil to his nation because he was support by Vietnamese leadership. after all we Cambodian knew every thing why HUN SEN been coward did all kind of act just to hurt his own people and his opposition. I knew if HUN SEN not willing to give peace to his own nation this country will be over . I’m felling sad about Cambodia how can this people strangle whit Vietnamese policy and this people it self didn’t even knew they are just like the lowest educated HUN SEN . I knew HUN SEN was just good in the dark but when it come to reality this evil worse nothing. please take these two party to fight in the daylight by let the other come in and being watch by international community . come on if you are the pig just do not scare of the hot water