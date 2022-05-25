“បទសម្ភាសន៍៖ អ្នកស្រី ចៅ រតនៈ បេក្ខភាពចៅសង្កាត់ប៉ោយប៉ែត ខេត្តបន្ទាយមានជ័យ នៃគណបក្សភ្លើងទៀន”

This is the photo to be witnessed about those animals of Hun Sen acted the cheapest and cruelly as Kem Sokha said when he made a press conference on Jan 26,2014 after returning from Kampong Chham. To be witnessed
Jan. 19 - in front of Royal Palace - Phnom Penh
A small crowd gathers for the release of 23 activists & workers arrested this month. Two Arrested
January 2,3,4, 2014 - Workers & Political Activists under Attack: 2014 Opens to a Sustained Campaign of Violence and Arrests on Veng Sreng, Economic Zone of Phnom Penh. At least 6 savagely killed, 44 seriously injured, and 23 arrested and detained for a month now. Violence Clash of Veng Sreng
"Hun Sen’s government violates human rights on a daily basis by violently preventing the opposition, trade unions, activists and others from gathering to demand political change. Countries at the Human Rights Council should condemn this brutal crackdown and insist the Cambodian government engage in serious reforms.”
