លោក រ៉ុង ឈុន៖ បក្សភ្លើងទៀនចង់ឃើញរដ្ឋាភិបាលថ្មីលោក ហ៊ុន ម៉ាណែត បើកលំហសេរីភាពដល់បក្សប្រឆាំង

ភ្ញៀវប្រចាំថ្ងៃ
26/07/2023 – 13:59
ដោយ៖ ជួប នរក្សា
RFI
លោក រ៉ុង ឈុន អនុប្រធានគណបក្សភ្លើងទៀន។ © Internet
នៅរសៀលថ្ងៃពុធនេះ លោកនាយករដ្ឋមន្ត្រី ហ៊ុន សែន បានប្រកាសជាសាធារណៈអំពីការសម្រេចចុះចេញពីតំណែងជានាយករដ្ឋមន្ត្រី ចាប់ពីអាណត្តិថ្មីទី៧នេះហើយ ដោយទុកឲ្យ លោក ហ៊ុន ម៉ាណែត ជាអ្នកកាន់តំណែងជាប្រមុខរដ្ឋាភិបាល។ តាមគម្រោង គឺលោក ហ៊ុន ម៉ាណែត នឹងត្រូវចូលកាន់តំណែងជានាយករដ្ឋមន្ត្រីកម្ពុជា ចាប់ពីល្ងាចថ្ងៃទី២២សីហាតទៅ។ លោក រ៉ុង ឈុន អនុប្រធានគណបក្សភ្លើងទៀន ថា នេះជាផ្ទៃក្នុងរបស់គណបក្សប្រជាជនកម្ពុជា។ តែយ៉ាងណា សម្រាប់បក្សភ្លើងទៀនក្នុងនាមជាគណបក្សប្រឆាំង លោក រ៉ុង ឈុន ថាចង់ឃើញ រដ្ឋាភិបាលថ្មីលោក ហ៊ុន ម៉ាណែត បើកលំហសេរីភាពដល់បក្សប្រឆាំង បញ្ឈប់ការបង្រ្កាបលើបក្សប្រឆាំង និងឲ្យបក្សប្រឆាំងចូលរួមប្រកួតប្រជែងដោយស្មើមុខស្មើមាត់។
too late””’ I was so please to see you guy said protest be for that election . you got to help yourself be for some one can help you . but this is what we can say no help if you did not do your own job . I think Cambodian give HUN NAL a passage way to rich his gold that retaliate Cambodian in the future. I knew the future of this nation did not looking good . Vietcong is taking over this nation right now PLEASE look . >>>HUN NAL let more and more Vietnamese coming over , the new monument is building every where in this poor nation, not even that Vietcong leader came to tell HUN NAL to put their language in school all over Cambodia . my question is >> what do you think Cambodian?????????????????????????????????????