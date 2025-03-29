ពលករខ្មែរ៖ «ក្នុងចិត្តគិតថាមិនបានរស់ជួបមុខប្រពន្ធកូនទេ ពេលរញ្ជួយអាគារ»

2025.03.29
RFA

លោក យ៉ុន សាយយ័ន ពលករសំណង់នៅក្នុងអាគារខុសដូរ ដែលស្ថិតនៅចម្ងាយប្រហែល៤គីឡូម៉ែត្រ ពីទីតាំងមានអាគារបាក់រលំ។

